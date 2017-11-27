Mayor DeMaria Officially Announces City’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, along with the Everett Chamber of Commerce, are pleased to announce that the City’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Downtown Open House will be held on Saturday, December 9, at 5 p.m. The mayor wanted to present a new exciting take on the annual event that takes place in Everett Square with new attractions and fun for the entire community.

New this year, attendees will enjoy activities on Norwood Street and the entire municipal parking lot from School to Corey Streets, which will include a giant snowman bounce house, instant photos inside a giant snowglobe, and a train ride down Norwood Street, also known as the Norwood Express, which will allow views of our fire pits, carolers, characters from the movie “Frozen,” a live Toy Soldier, a live ice sculpture performance, and much more.

This year, Santa Claus photos will be taken place during the tree lighting event and will be set in front of the Parlin Library. The scene will be transformed into a Christmas winter theme and will be free of charge. Mayor DeMaria stated, “Christmas is the most precious time of the year for many families. I want them to be able to capture those moments that will last for generations.”

The evening will begin with Santa Claus arriving on an Everett Fire Truck led by the Everett High School band. Residents will be entertained with traditional Christmas carols by local area groups, such as the Girl Scouts, Everett High School PopVox Choir, Rebecca Zamas, On Pointe Dance Academy, Joni Star Dancers, as well as holiday performances by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Everett’s own band Rebound will be performing a holiday set to cap off the evening.

Attendees will also enjoy a Santa’s Village area that will include sleigh rides on a real horse and carriage through the square, making their own Christmas decorations, a balloon twister, face painter and freshly popped popcorn courtesy of Mayor DeMaria.

The Magic 106.7 and HOT 96.9 street teams will also be on site playing music and handing free giveaways.