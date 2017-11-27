Mayor DeMaria Announces Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of Human Services will once again be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Everett children this holiday season. Drop off your donation by Thursday, Dec. 14 at the mayor’s office or attend the Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 9, and drop off a toy for an Everett child.

Each year the Office of Human Services, along with the Council on Aging, provide assistance to well over 500 local families. Some examples of the services provided throughout the year include fuel and heating assistance, the prevention of utility shut-offs and evictions, holiday meals, and Christmas gifts for children. Last year’s toy drive successfully provided for 700 children.

Due to the current economic climate, requests for assistance have grown again this year, while the number of agencies offering assistance has been reduced. The generous support from local businesses and residents is what allows Everett to continue to provide support to the hundreds of local families, children, and seniors in need.

For more information contact the Office of Human Services at 617-394-2260 or the Mayor’s Office at 617-394-2270.