DiDomenico Receives Legislator of the Year Award

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently received the 2017 Legislator of the Year Award from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) for his work on behalf of Massachusetts public schools and the students of the Commonwealth. Senator DiDomenico was nominated for this recognition by the Everett School Committee and accepted his award at the MASC Annual Joint Conference in Hyannis. “I would like to sincerely thank the Massachusetts Association of School Committees for naming me their 2017 Legislator of the Year,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I would also like to especially thank MASC Executive Director Glenn Koocher and my friends on the Everett School Committee for nominating me for this award. It is an honor to be recognized by a group of people who have devoted their lives to giving all of Massachusetts’ students the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond, and I am proud to support their work in the State Senate.” MASC selected Senator DiDomenico as their 2017 Legislator of the Year for his “tireless advocacy and service on behalf of children and families in Massachusetts and for ensuring the strength and survival of local municipal government in the great tradition of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Since his election to the Senate, Senator DiDomenico has been a vocal advocate for children and families and an ardent champion of Massachusetts public schools. Throughout his tenure, the Senator has filed several major pieces of legislation that have been signed into law focusing on issues of education, children’s health, and human services, among others. In 2015, Senator DiDomenico was selected as one of only 22 legislators throughout the United States to serve as an Early Learning Fellow by the National Conference of State Legislators. He has also been appointed by Senate President Stan Rosenberg to be the Chair of Senate’s Kids FirstInitiative, an ongoing effort to identify best practices and innovative ideas for investing in and supporting children across the Commonwealth. Most recently, in his role as Vice Chairman of Senate Ways & Means, Senator DiDomenico has worked tirelessly to secure additional funding for schools that have been negatively impacted by a change in the way the state counts low-income students and is continuing to work to broker a long-term solution. Senator DiDomenico currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and Chairman of Intergovernmental Affairs. He also holds a position in Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s leadership team, joining a select group of members chosen for their ability to lead and their commitment to advancing important issues for the Commonwealth.