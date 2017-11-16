Investigation into Tremont Street Shooting Continues; Victim Reportedly Recovering

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

Everett police this week are continuing their investigation into a shooting that was initially reported in the area of the Tremont Street skate park last Thursday, November 9.

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie said on Monday that there is little to report, other than what was released by the department last week.

“It is an ongoing investigation and there really is nothing new to report at this time,” said Chief Mazzie.

What is known is that Everett Police reported that they were called to Tremont Street on November 9 at approximately 4:56 p.m. on a report of a male being shot. When officers investigated, they discovered a 23-year old male victim “at a different location on Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound,” which they believe to be related to the report.

The 23-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, and Chief Mazzie said on Monday he believes the victim is now stable and recovering.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victim and have said they do not believe the shooting was a random act. However, they are not offering any information about the status of their investigation or suspects in the case.

“At the time when we have information we can share, I will be happy to do that, but as this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to share ay information right now,” added Chief Mazzie.