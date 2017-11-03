Wynn Tidbits

By Seth Daniel
- The Wynn Boston Harbor resort will hold a ‘topping off’ ceremony of the steel structure for its podium portion of the site. The steel being put up by the Ironworkers is coming to an end on the project, as the tower will be made of reinforced concrete and not steel beams.
The celebration will be another milestone in a project that is moving fast.
- Steve Wynn was in Boston on Wednesday to speak to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce – something he has done at least once a year since winning the casino license in Massachusetts. He did not visit Everett during the quick visit.
- Jennie Peterson of Wynn Boston Harbor has been promoted as the new Director of Employment on the project. Having been heavily involved in recruiting for the trades and construction jobs on the site, Wynn Boston Harbor President Bob DeSalvio indicated on Monday that she would now be in charge of ramping up to fill all of the 4,000 jobs necessary by opening in June 2019.