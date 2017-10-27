Pedestrian, Bike Bridge Begins Review at ConCom

The long-anticipated pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Mystic River from the Wynn Boston Harbor site is now beginning its permitting process this week.

The Bridge was designed through a partnership between Wynn, the City of Everett and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

The Conservation Commission will hear the plan on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

It is reported that test borings are already underway.

The Bridge would serve as a critical connection for the Northern Strand Community Trail to Boston and Somerville. It would also provide a connection to Assembly Row and the Orange Line Station for Wynn Boston Harbor.