Letter to the Editor

Support Marcony Almeida Barros for School Committee

Dear Everett Voters,

As current and former elected officials, we were saddened to learn about the recent passing of our great friend, School Committee member Robert Carreiro. Mr. Carreiro was a tireless supporter of the Everett Public Schools and its students and a great representative to the residents of Ward 5. He was a former educator, a past president of the Everett Teachers Association and a distinguished public servant at the state and local levels. We will sorely miss Mr. Carreiro’s dedication and compassion.

This makes it all the more important that we find a qualified professional to fill the large void created on the School Committee by the loss of Bob Carreiro. And we firmly believe that the person who can live up to these lofty expectations is Marcony Almeida Barros.

We urge you to support Marcony for School Committee, Ward 5, which is voted citywide on Tuesday, November 7.

Marcony will bring a wealth of experience to the School Committee. He serves as the Chief of Community Engagement for the Attorney General’s office, is a former member of Governor Deval Patrick’s administration, and has taught at Northeastern University and, presently, for the University of Southern New Hampshire’s online master’s program in government and business relations.

Marcony has lived in Everett for nearly 20 years. He understands Bob Carriero’s legacy and he will honor it by putting the students of Everett first.

Marcony Almeida Barros’ name will not appear on the ballot on November 7. Thus, we respectfully ask that voters fill the circle for a write-in option under the Ward 5 School Committee spot on the ballot and insert a sticker with Marcony’s name and address, which will be provided outside polling locations in areas where campaign activity is permitted by law.

It fills us with sadness to write this letter under these circumstances, but given the importance of the position and the need for qualified, thoughtful representation on the Everett School Committee, we felt compelled to share our choice to fill these big shoes.

We are confident Marcony will make us proud.

Sincerely,

Rosa DiFlorio, City Councilor, Ward 5

Robert Van Campen, Former Alderman and Former City Councilor, Ward 5

Tom Mills, Former City Councilor, Ward 5

Lorrie Bruno, Former City Councilor, Ward 5

Sandro Colarusso, Former School Committee member, Ward 5