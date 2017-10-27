Everett Man Arrested after Brutal Attack on Dog in Driveway

Everett Chief of Police Steven A. Mazzie announced the arrest of an Everett man on animal cruelty charges.

On Friday, October 20, 2017, Everett Patrol Officers Brian Herbert and Thomas Parsons responded to a Floyd Street address for a report of a male abusing a dog. On arrival, the officers observed the male dragging the dog down the driveway. The dog was coughing blood and sustained an injury to its left leg. The officers summoned Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone to take possession of the injured dog. The dog was deemed to be in critical condition and was transported to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment.

Mark Hurd, 22 of Everett, was arrested without incident. He was charged with Cruelty to Animals and Disorderly Conduct. He was arraigned in Malden District Court on Friday October 20, 2017.

“I am shocked and saddened that anyone would treat a dog so inhumanely,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Being a dog owner, I know that dogs love us unconditionally, forgive immediately, and are the truest of friends. Behavior like this will not be tolerated in this city and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Chief Steve Mazzie said: “It’s extremely disappointing to see this type of violence perpetrated on an animal especially a domesticated pet. The Everett Police Department takes these cases seriously and would like to remind the public to report abuse of this type if they witness it.”

All subjects arrested by the Everett Police Department are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.