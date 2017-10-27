Crimson Tide football will Play Thanksgiving Game at Fenway Park

Clear the base paths, here come the Tide.

The Everett Crimson Tide football team will look to paint the Pesky Pole red as they face off against Masconomet Regional High School in Fenway Park the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

Fenway Sports Management (FSM) announced the addition of high school football to the schedule of games played in the Fenway Gridiron Series presented by Your Call Football this week, and the top-ranked, undefeated. A doubleheader featuring four local high school football teams, Masconomet vs. Everett and Hingham vs. Scituate, will take place on Thanksgiving Eve, November 22, at Fenway Park. Tickets are currently on sale at redsox.com/gridiron and start at $20 with 25 percent of every ticket sold given back to the school each patron is supporting.

The high school contests join three New England Division I college football games to be played in the Fenway Gridiron Series presented by Your Call Football. The November 22 doubleheader will feature a pair of rivalries spanning north and south of Boston:

Everett vs. Masconomet at 5 p.m. – This will be the second year that Everett has played Masconomet in a Thanksgiving game. Last year when the two teams met, Everett topped Masco by a score of 35-24 en route to a Division I Super Bowl state championship.

Hingham vs. Scituate at 7:45 p.m. – A Thanksgiving rivalry of South Shore schools dating back to 1994, Scituate has won the last three years. Both Patriot League teams are currently 5-1 this season and will be heading to the MIAA playoffs.

High school football games were commonly played at Fenway Park in the early 20th Century. The ballpark also hosted the 1912 high school national championship game when Everett was defeated by Oak Park, IL.

High school football wasn’t played at Fenway again until 1935, when a series of games were held featuring high schools from around Boston. After an 80-year absence, high school Football returned to Fenway Park in 2015 with four Thanksgiving rivalry games.

Along with the high school games, the Fenway Gridiron Series presented by Your Call Football will feature marquee matchups of New England’s premier college football programs.

On Friday, November 10, Brown University hosts Dartmouth College in a matchup between two New England Ivy League schools. The following day, Saturday, November 11, the University of Massachusetts will host the University of Maine. In the third college football game, the University of Connecticut will host Boston College on Saturday, November 18. In that game, former Everett star Lucas Denis will be featured in the BC secondary – where he is a conference leader in interceptions.

For more information about the Fenway Gridiron Series, including how to purchase tickets and additional schedule updates, please FenwayGridironSeries.com.