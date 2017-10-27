City Continues Tree Planting

In an effort to continue to beautify and prepare our neighborhoods for the entire season, Mayor DeMaria, the Department of Public Works and the Office of Planning and Development recently coordinated the planting of trees on Main Street. Every dollar spent on planting and caring for a community tree yields benefits that are two to five times the investment. These benefits include cleaner air, lower energy costs, improved water quality and storm water control and increased property values. Among minor crimes, there is less graffiti, vandalism, and littering in outdoor spaces with trees as a part of the natural landscape than in comparable plant- less spaces. City Services has begun its continued tree planting efforts for neighborhoods and streets throughout the City. New trees, which are long overdue additions on Main Street, have been planted. Crews will plant trees from the Malden line to the rotary. This does not include the new trees to be planted on the newly renovated streets that are scheduled to be done in the upcoming months.