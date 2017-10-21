School Committee,Council to Meet Nov 13 to Fill Committee Vacancy

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

City Council President Anthony DiPierro appeared before the Everett School Committee Monday night, at their request, along with City Clerk Sergio Cornelio to address the sudden vacancy on the School Committee created by the untimely death of School Committee member Robert Carreiro on October 1.

DiPierro and Cornelio informed the Committee that the new Charter requires a vote of the School Committee and City Council to temporarily fill the vacancy through the end of the year, and that pending a possible write-in candidate emerging with at least 20-percent of the vote total in the upcoming election, that candidate would serve out the remainder of the term beginning on January 1, 2018.

Following the discussion, the School Committee voted unanimously to meet in Joint Session with the City Council on Monday, November 13, to vote on a temporary appointment to the School Committee, which would put the boards’ vote six days after the general election. It is likely that if a candidate able to acquire 20-percent or more of the vote total on that day, the two boards will simply vote to appoint that person to begin right away. If no write-in candidate can earn the 20-percent threshold, the appointment will be completely up to the joint convention.

According to one person familiar with local politics, one candidate is believed to be organizing a write-in campaign to be elected to the seat.

Marcony Almeida, a Community Engagement Officer for Attorney General Maura Healey, is reportedly organizing a write-in or sticker campaign, and is believed to have support in the community.

Almeida announced his plans to run via Facebook on Monday evening, just a few hours after the School Committee. In his Facebook announcement, which included a picture of a Blue and White campaign sign, Almeida paid respect to Carreiro, “Like all Everett residents, I was saddened by the passing of a great public official, Robert Carreiro, who served admirably on the School Committee, the Everett Housing Authority and as an educator…”

Almeida also explains about his personal qualifications and relevant experiences in the post, in which he asks Everett voters to consider writing him in for School Committee member for Ward 5, but voted City Wide.