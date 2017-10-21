Encounter:Everett Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

An as yet unidentified 48-year-old male was shot by an on-duty Everett police officer shortly after midnight on Monday, October 16, after he was allegedly informed by passersby that the man had made threatening statements about wanting to ‘kill a police officer.’

According to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, the officer was sitting in his cruiser near the intersection of Broadway and Second Street, near Everett Square just past midnight on Monday, when he was approached by people who told him that “a man was walking up the street stating that he wanted to kill a police officer.”

According to investigators, the officer at that point stepped out of his cruiser and may have been approached by the man, initiating an “encounter,” which ended with the man being shot and two knives being recovered at the scene.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office reported that an investigation into the shooting has been opened and continues.

The 48-year-old man was taken to a Boston area hospital, with what were reported as ‘non-life threatening injuries,” while the officer – who was not injured in the encounter – was taken to a separate hospital for precautionary reasons.

No further information about the incident was available as of press time. Everett Police have not released the name of the officer involved in the incident and as of Tuesday morning, no charge had been filed against any party involved.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria released a statement Monday thanking the individuals who informed the officer of the “suspicious behavior” they’d seen and also congratulated the officer for subduing the possible suspect, “with no loss of life.” (Please see the full text of Mayor DeMaria’s statement this page).