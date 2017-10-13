Standing at the Top:Offense Rolls as Everett Routs Lowell, 55-27

By Cary Shuman

Four games in to the 2017 season, the Everett High football team is unbeaten, top ranked, and once again heading to the state playoffs as a strong contender for the Division 1 championship.

Everett reaffirmed its top-tier status with a 55-27 victory over Lowell, handing the host Red Raiders their first loss of the season on Homecoming Night Friday at Cawley Stadium.

Junior quarterback Jake Willcox threw touchdown passes to receivers Isaiah Likely (9 yards), Jason Maitre (67 yards), Monte Campbell (27 yards), and David Zorilla (52 yards) in an explosive, 35-point second quarter, turning a 7-7 tie into a commanding 42-13 lead at the half.

Mike Sainristil, the electrifying junior who has received an offer to Division 1 Virginia Tech, rushed for two touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards in the game. Jacob Miller had a 39-yard run for a score while Yirah Irung (3 carries for 61 yards) closed out the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Everett’s placekicker Caio Costa was successful on six PATs.

Willcox’s season-long accuracy was again on display, completing 13-of-16 passes for 277 yards. He now has 989 passing yards and 11 touchdowns for the season. Everett’s high-powered offense accounted for 470 yards.

Head coach John DiBiaso said that senior defensive end Fritz Durosca turned in an outstanding performance as the Tide defense limited Lowell to one offensive touchdown in the first half. Sainristil and Maitre had interceptions.

“The team is playing really well and we just have to keep carrying it over,” said DiBiaso. “We’re very happy right now, but it’s still early.”

TIDE NOTEBOOK

Senior receiver Isaiah Likely has received a scholarship offer from the Division 1 University of Southern Mississippi football program.

Though Everett is currently the top-ranked team in the Globe and Herald polls, the Tide could be looking at a No. 2 or 3 seed in the playoffs, meaning that Everett would have to win two away games in order to advance to the Super Bowl. Earlier opponents St. John’s and Xaverian each have two losses and that is lowering Everett’s overall rating. Central Catholic (5-0) will likely be the No. 1 seed followed by a very good Lexington (5-0) team.

Virginia Tech assistant coach Galen Scott was at Friday’s game and made a scholarship offer to Sainristil.

Everett hosts Medford Friday night in the 117th meeting of the series that dates back to 1893. Everett has defeated Medford 25 games in row.