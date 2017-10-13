Obituaries 10-11-2017

Douglas Clarke

Everett native with a never ending selfless nature

Douglas E. Clarke, a lifelong resident of Everett, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, September 30. He was 62 years old.

Born in Everett on October 22, 1954, he was one of two sons of the late Wallace B. and Ruth A. (Mersereau) Clarke. He was raised in Everett, graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1972, and

always kept his Everett roots close to his heart.

Doug was married on May 1, 1982 to the love of his life, Cynthia M. Karam and they raised two children together in Everett. He worked for Local 17 as a sheet metal worker for over 30 years.

Doug was a special person. Everything he did, he did for his family. With his trademark

dependability, modesty, and selfless nature, he made an impact on people of all ages, in his work place, his extended family, and everyone in between. Everyone relied on him, and for good reason, he was always there to offer support.

Doug was a completely devoted husband, doting father, dependable son, and caring brother and brother-in-law. He never wanted the spotlight, but he was happy to shine a light on others. His children, his wife, brother, and extended family

were all the beneficiaries of Doug’s never ending selfless nature.

Outside of his family, Doug had simple needs. He loved rooting for the Boston sports teams, and enjoyed golfing and reading. One of his favorite places was the beach. As a child, he spent summers in Alton Bay in New Hampshire, and after retiring was happy to spend more time at the family cottage. He loved being near the lake, boating or on a beach with a book in one hand and cold Budweiser in the other.

Doug also traveled extensively with his family, in particular with Cindy. Their first trip was to Hawaii and from there they went around the world. They enjoyed trips to Europe, cruises together, and although not his favorite, he went to Disney World many times with the family.

Down to earth and with kindness in his heart, Doug was a source of unconditional love and support for his family. He was a genuinely loved man. He will be sorely missed but his impact will live on in the hearts of his family and many friends.

Doug was the beloved husband of Cynthia M. (Karam) Clarke with whom he shared 35 years of marriage; devoted father of Amber R. Clarke of Charlestown and Austin, TX, and Adam D. Clarke and his wife, Kayla of Gloucester; dear brother of Theodore “Ted” Clarke of Everett; cherished brother-in-law of Anthony Karam of San Jose, CA and Scott Karam of West Springfield. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose. Memorial gifts may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston MA 02114. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com

–

Patrica Ellen Serio

Senior Administrative Assistant at both Mount Holyoke and Mt. Ida Colleges

Patricia Ellen (McCarthy) Serio of Leverett, formerly of Arlington and Everett, entered into rest on Friday, October 6 in the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, Connecticut, surrounded by her loving and caring family. She was 67 years old.

Patty received her Bachelor’s Degree from Mount Holyoke College and worked for both Mount Holyoke College and Mt. Ida College as their Senior Administrative Assistant for over 24 years combined.

She was the beloved wife of Anthony Serio Ed.D. for over 44 years; daughter of the late William Joseph and Ada (Lembo) McCarthy; dear and devoted mother of Cara A. Serio of Boston, Christopher A. Serio and his wife, Christina M. of Healdsburg, CA and Lauren M. Serio of Boston; sister of Carol A. McCarthy of San Diego, CA and William P. McCarthy of Falmouth.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patricia’s Funeral in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett today, Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory to http://www.rundfmc.org/2018/laurens would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Rocco Nanni

Of Saugus, formerly of Everett

Rocco Nanni of Saugus, formerly of Everett died on October 7.

He was the beloved husband of 66 years of Maria (D’Angelo); loving father of Tina Patti and her husband, Bruce, Linda Fama and her husband, Rick and Angela Miller and her husband, Chad and is also survived by seven grandchildren: Melissa, Bruce Jr. and his wife, Jessica, Luke, Christina, Dan, Blake and Brady and four great grandchildren: Greyson, Scarlett, Makenna and Jackson.

His Funeral will be from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett on Thursday, October 12 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Saugus at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours which are today, Wednesday only , from 4 to 8 p.m. Complimentary parking Wednesday at Main Street entrance. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

For more information, please call 1-877-71ROCCO.or www.roccofuneralhomes.com