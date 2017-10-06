Steve Wynn Responds to Las Vegas Attack, Heavy Hearts at Wynn Boston Harbor

By Seth Daniel

With Wynn Boston Harbor being connected intimately to Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas, Everett has an undeniable connection to Las Vegas as well, and this week felt that connection in the wake of the tragic shooting Sunday night on the Vegas strip.

While the Wynn Las Vegas resort wasn’t targeted or damaged, CEO Steve Wynn responded on Facebook Monday – saying some Wynn employees had been injured in the attack on the country music festival.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and send our hopes and prayers for a quick recovery to all others who were injured in this inexplicable act of malice,” he wrote. “We are grateful that our employees, some of whom were injured, are safe.”

The company didn’t respond beyond that statement.