Police Briefs 10-04-2017

POLICE Log

Saturday, 8/19

Jonathan Holcomb, 40, 39 Boylston St., Boston, was arrested on warrant, illegal possession of Class B substance and breaking and entering nighttime.

Catherine Pasquale, 36, 10 Patterson Way, South Boston, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime.

Sunday, 8/20

Rosa Climaco, 42, 5 Beaver Park Rd., Framingham, was arrested on customs immigration.

Ramon Berberena, 26, 24 Bowdoin St., Malden, was arrested for carrying a firemarm without a license, using motor vehicle without authority, unlawful possessin of a firearm and possessing firearm with defaced serial number.

Monday, 8/21

Devin Hayes, 19, 30 Spring St., Everett, was arrested for larceny of property over $250.

Janet Sousa, 39, 167 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, 8/22

Brian Moran, 58, 56 Bradford St., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle under influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating with suspended license, number plate violation, open container of alcohol, unregistered motor vehicle and uninsured motor vehicle.

Wednesday, 8/23

Francis Berardino, 35, 60 Clarence St., Everett, was arrested for possessing Class A substance with intent to distrubute, illegal possession of Class B, C and E substance.

Jean Bonhomme, 21, 7 Auburn Ave., Somerville, was arrested on a warrant.

Joseph Costa, 24, 25 Lewis St., Everett, was arrested for shoplifting.

Paul Dascoli, 48, Commorant Way, Everett, was arrested on a warrant.