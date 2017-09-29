Letters to the Editor

Moving Forward

Dear Friends,

It’s hare to believe that summer is over, the kids are back in school, and the fall season has officially begun. 2017 is going by fast, and so much has already taken place. Here on Beacon Hill, my colleagues and I have been hard at work taking action on policies that support working families and confronting the most challenging issues facing our Commonwealth.

However, I know that for so many of you, the tenor of our national politics has been a serious cause for concern. From healthcare, to immigration, and the dismantling of critical energy and environmental regulations, there is truly so much at stake for the future of our country. Please know that I too share your concerns, and your many calls, emails, and comments have certainly not gone unnoticed.

I am so encouraged by the amount of new people who have become actively involve din our democratic process. In 2017, my office has received more correspondence from constituents and concerned citizens than ever before, and I am pleased to see so many of you making your voices heard on both the state and federal levels. This type of grassroots advocacy and organizing play a major role in shaping our political discourse and public policy and, now more than ever, it is critical that you all remain engaged.

I can assure you that my colleagues and I in the Legislature are working hard to protect the rights of all Massachusetts residents, and we will continue fighting for policies that move our Commonwealth forward, not backwards. This legislative session, I am greatly looking forward to the work that lies ahead, and I encourage you all to play a part.

I am always trying to keep everyone up to date on what’s happening on Beacon Hill and our local community by posting on my social media accounts and website, and I enjoy hearing from all of you – whether it’s through Facebook, Twitter, email, phone calls, or even coming to visit my State House office. My staff and I are always here to listen and help, we greatly look forward to continue working with you on the issues that matter most to our communities.

Sincerely,

Senator Sal DiDomenico

Middlesex & Suffolk District

Proud PCSS parent

To Whom It May Concern:

This letter is in support of Pioneer Charter School of Sciences Elementary School moving to a permanent location in Everett, Massachusetts.

I am the proud parent of a PCSS student and have witnessed the incredible high quality education that the school provides for my child and her peers. We have been apart of the PCSS family for two years, and my child is thriving. We are so happy that we had the opportunity to choose the right school for our child, in that is without a doubt PCSS.

PCSS has done an incredible job with teaching my child. I am so thankful that my child is attending this school. They are very caring and nurturing. My experience with PCSS is nothing but exceptional.

I believe that making Everett the permanent home for the PCSS elementary school is a benefit not just for the students that go there, but also the city. The current plan would make use of a dormant facility and make a beautiful addition to the neighborhood.

We, along with all other PCSS parents, are proud to be a part of the Everett community and I whole heartedly support the schools plan to make this city the schools home.

Thank you for your time

Melissa Pingaro

A good neighborhood balance

I applaud the ZBA for rejecting the proposed pre-school expansion on Victoria Street.

It was a pretty easy decision, but I understand still an agonizing one for some. Inadequate parking in an area that already has an enormous amount of traffic. But not just traffic, at times it’s total gridlock. How would children be dropped off and be picked up safely. All vehicles associated with the pre-school would be arriving and departing almost all at the same time. There is not enough space to accommodate them safely. Business such as this should be required to have on-site parking as well. I support early education, the earlier the better. The generations to follow need these early education opportunities to help build better lives for themselves and help solve problems and live in a very complex world.

Growing up when I did, for the most part a high school diploma was enough to secure a job and make a living. Today it’s all different, it’s not always enough. Supporting a family comfortably requires a college education. And you can never begin early enough. And these pre-school programs are the way to begin. I’m never one to say not in my back yard. But I have to agree with the ZBA, it’s just not the right fit. I do hope the city can find a way to accommodate the school in s better location that will also be safe for the parents and children.

City government and the ZBA have to work with neighborhoods and businesses to ensure a reasonable good quality of life when it comes to the revitalization of Everett. And I’m sure it’s not easy, and we take the time needed when it decides to put homes and businesses on a path of co-existence. Parking, noise, traffic, safety, stormwater management and some good old-fashion breathing room. I sometimes feel like we popped off the cork to the champagne bottle for the first time. We’re going to get drunk in over development. We will wake up and say “what did we do?”

So once these structures are up, they are not coming down. It’s hard, I know. But let’s not throw the neighborhoods away. We must do all we can to keep a good balance and good fit for all.

Steve Pinto