Councilor Fred Capone Announces Candidacy for Re-Election

It is with great enthusiasm that I, Councilor Fred Capone, formally announce my candidacy for re-election to the City Council, representing Ward 1. The past four years on the Council have gone so quickly and I have enjoyed working with our residents and businesses in my capacity as an elected official. Serving our City has been an honor and I thank you for the opportunity. During my two terms, I have served on the Ways and Means Committee, the Business and Community Development Committee, the Legislative Affairs Committee, the Budget Committee, the Public Safety Committee, and the Opioid Committee. I was humbled and honored that my colleagues elected me the second President of our new form of municipal government.

A lifelong resident of Everett, as is my wife Michele (Simione), I grew up on Everett Street in West Everett. I attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School and Malden Catholic High School. Thereafter, I graduated from Boston College with a double-major in Business Administration and Political Science. After college, I attended New England School of Law where I graduated cum laude. While in law school, I was a two-year member of the New England Law Review, serving as its Business Manager and was a published student author. I was selected as a New England Scholar and was the recipient of the New England School of Law Service Award at graduation.

I have been practicing law for 22 years. My wife and I have our law office here in Everett, in Ward 1. In addition to my license to practice in the State Courts of the Massachusetts Judicial System, I am admitted to practice in the Federal Court System for the District of Massachusetts. I have also been qualified and admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

My family believes in the importance of education and giving back to our community. We have personally donated annual scholarships to deserving high school graduates, who reside in Everett, for over 14 years. I have been active with the Italian American Association of Everett for nearly 30 years, having served as President, Director, and longstanding Scholarship Committee Chairperson. I am a member of the Everett Kiwanis and am the current Scholarship Committee Chairman for the Saugus-Everett Elks. I have served as a Trustee for Tri-City Mental Health, am the Chairman of the St. Anthony’s Parochial School Board, and am a member of the St. Anthony’s Parish Finance Committee. I have also volunteered my time as a youth basketball coach and as a youth mentor.

In my early twenties, I had the distinct honor and privilege to serve on the Everett Common Council representing the residents of Ward 6. I was elected to 5 consecutive terms, serving a total of 10 years. In 1994, I was elected President of the Council. During my tenure as a councilman, I chaired every major committee including Finance, Rules and Ordinances and Public Safety. Serving as an elected official was an extremely rewarding experience and I feel that I made significant contributions to our City for and on behalf of our residents. After having served 10 years, I opted not to seek an additional term to spend all my free time with my then newborn son, Zachary, and shortly thereafter, my daughter, Gabrielle.

In 2013, I returned to active public service with your support. My Everett roots continue to grow deeper and stronger through the years. I am proud to be from Everett and am committed to raising my family in our great City. My wife and I have been married for 23 years and have made our home in Ward 1 for the past 20 years. Together, we have made Everett a better place to live and work. Everett’s future is bright. Although I have no opponent in November, I ask that you show your support for my representation with a vote of confidence. I will continue to use my political experience and my additional life experiences as a father, husband, businessman, attorney and home owner/taxpayer on your behalf at City Hall. It is my sincere desire to make our City an even more prosperous community, while improving our collective quality of life and addressing the needs of our residents. I look forward to meeting and speaking with you over the duration of the campaign. Should you wish to volunteer any time to my campaign, would like a lawn sign, or simply have a question, please contact me at my home number 617-387-9045. Together we will continue to make a difference.