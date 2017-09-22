Village Fest, the Ultimate Everett Street Fair, to be Held this Saturday, Sept 23

The City of Everett’s Village Fest, the ultimate street fair featuring music, food, craft beer and spirits will take place in the Village Business District this Saturday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s festival will feature the legendary R & B band, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, as well some of the area’s top food trucks, beer from Craft Brewers Guild, Bone Up Brewing Company, Down the Road, Night Shift Brewing, spirits from Short Path Distillery and kids activities for the afternoon. Entry to the festival is free, and will go on rain or shine.

THE MUSIC

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic revolutionized R & B during the ‘70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late ’60s heroes. The Parliament/ Funkadelic machine ruled music during the ‘70s, capturing over 40 R & B hit singles, including three number ones, and three platinum albums. The George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic performance is graciously being sponsored courtesy of Wynn Everett and Craft Brewers Guild. Also featured on the two music stages will be local favorites Darren Bessette Band, Krewe de Groove, Pat and the Hats, the Local Scruff, Selah Poitier, Rebecca Zama, Testify your Soul, and Rebound.

THE FOOD

Some of the area’s best food trucks will be on hand offering Asian, Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as BBQ, pasta, homemade ice-cream sandwiches, cupcakes and much more. Food trucks include, Square Deli, Saté Grill, Rami’s Chik Chak Food Truck, Teri Yummy, Cupcake City, Tenoch Mexican, Northeast of the Border, Sheherazad, Bon Me, Frozen Hoagies, Dean’s Concessions, The Roving Lunchbox and Pennypacker’s.

THE DRINKS

Local craft beers and drinks will be available from Craft Brewers Guild, as well as Everett’s own Bone Up Brewing Company, Down the Road, Night Shift Brewing and Short Path Distillery will be on hand as the perfect complement to the food trucks. Polar Beverages, Restaurant Depot and Home Depot will provide free, non-alcoholic beverages.

TRANSPORTATION

The City of Everett and Uber have teamed up this year to make getting to Village Fest both safer and easier for everyone. Uber users will be offered a 20 percent discount if they use promo code UberEverett2017, while going and leaving Village Fest. The promo code is only available for the first 1,000 users.

THE CITY

Presented by the City of Everett and Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Village Fest has been created to showcase the great businesses and culture that exist in the city. “We are excited to share all that Everett has to offer with everyone in the region,” says Mayor DeMaria. “This is a celebration of the city and we invite people from all over to join us for an afternoon and evening of great music, food, drinks and fun.”

In addition to the music, food, beer and spirits, there will be lawn games dispersed throughout the festival, as well as vendor booths showcasing local businesses and organizations. It is a true citywide celebration and not to be missed.