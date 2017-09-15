Preliminary Election for At-Large Council Next Week

The City Preliminary Election for the at-Large City Council race will take place next Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The election has been rather quiet to now, as the 11 candidates will be whittled down to 10 – meaning that the election will decide the departure of only one candidate of the 11.

Still, at-Large candidates have begun campaigning across the City, and that will likely sweep into the November General Election – with the Preliminary next week being a gauge of support for those that remain in the race.

The vote will be taken citywide, and those on the ballot include:

Wayne Matewsky, Lewis Street

Cynthia Sarnie, Forest Avenue

Joseph LaMonica, Warren Street

Richard Dell Isola, Griswold Street

Peter Napolitano, Cottage Street

Catherine Tomassi-Hicks, Oakes Street

John Hanlon, Main Street

John Whelan, Broadway

Leo Barrett, Main Street

Michael Marchese, Elsie Street

Stephanie Smith, Clarence Street

The final City Election in November will whittle the at-Large race down to five seats.