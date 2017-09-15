Preliminary Election for At-Large Council Next Week

September 15, 2017
By

The City Preliminary Election for the at-Large City Council race will take place next Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The election has been rather quiet to now, as the 11 candidates will be whittled down to 10 – meaning that the election will decide the departure of only one candidate of the 11.

Still, at-Large candidates have begun campaigning across the City, and that will likely sweep into the November General Election – with the Preliminary next week being a gauge of support for those that remain in the race.

The vote will be taken citywide, and those on the ballot include:

  • Wayne Matewsky, Lewis Street
  • Cynthia Sarnie, Forest Avenue
  • Joseph LaMonica, Warren Street
  • Richard Dell Isola, Griswold Street
  • Peter Napolitano, Cottage Street
  • Catherine Tomassi-Hicks, Oakes Street
  • John Hanlon, Main Street
  • John Whelan, Broadway
  • Leo Barrett, Main Street
  • Michael Marchese, Elsie Street
  • Stephanie Smith, Clarence Street

The final City Election in November will whittle the at-Large race down to five seats.


