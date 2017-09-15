Preliminary Election for At-Large Council Next Week

The City Preliminary Election for the at-Large City Council race will take place next Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The election has been rather quiet to now, as the 11 candidates will be whittled down to 10 – meaning that the election will decide the departure of only one candidate of the 11.
Still, at-Large candidates have begun campaigning across the City, and that will likely sweep into the November General Election – with the Preliminary next week being a gauge of support for those that remain in the race.
The vote will be taken citywide, and those on the ballot include:
- Wayne Matewsky, Lewis Street
- Cynthia Sarnie, Forest Avenue
- Joseph LaMonica, Warren Street
- Richard Dell Isola, Griswold Street
- Peter Napolitano, Cottage Street
- Catherine Tomassi-Hicks, Oakes Street
- John Hanlon, Main Street
- John Whelan, Broadway
- Leo Barrett, Main Street
- Michael Marchese, Elsie Street
- Stephanie Smith, Clarence Street
The final City Election in November will whittle the at-Large race down to five seats.