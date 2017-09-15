Police Briefs 09-13-2017

Sunday, 8/6

Alexander Andrews, 26, 79 Berkeley St., Lawrence, was arrested on default warrants.

Laura Barrett, 50, 312 Broadway, Everett, was arrested on warrant.

James Lassiter III, 32, 9R West St., Everett, was arrested for being a disorderly person.

Larry Lessard, 63, 42 Hillside Ave., Everett, was arrested for being a disorderly person, and warrants.

James Tracy Jr., 27, 48 Malden St., Everett, was arrested for shoplifting and assault and battery.

Monday, 8/7

Tevin Lattime, 22, 19 Upham St., Malden, was arrested for malicious destruction of property over $250.

Roselle Rosembert, 24, 265 Bryant St., Malden, was arrested for assault and battery, intimidating of a witness, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Tuesday, 8/8

Adilson Filho, 33, Homeless, Somerville, was arrested for trespassing, disorderly person and resisting arrest.

Marquis Holman, 22, 104 Francis St., Everett, was arrested for malicious destruction of property over $250 and being disorderly person.

Jeremias Portillo, 35, 47 Putnam Ave., East Boston, was arrested for assault and battery, assault and battery with dangerous weapon and disorderly person.

Wednesday, 8/9

Manuel Lugo, 27, 6 Abbott St., Boston, was arrested for intimidation of a witness and larceny of property over $250.