An Easy Move:Long-Time School Official Transitions to New City Hall Post

Long-time School Department official Omar Easy has been announced as the first leader of a new City Hall organizational assessment effort championed by Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Mayor DeMaria announced the hire of Omar Easy as the City’s first Director of Organizational Assessment.

The newly created position will be responsible for creating job performance standards for employees throughout the City as part of the Mayor’s organizational assessment process. These measures will ensure the most efficient and effective service to the residents of the City of Everett.

Dr. Easy comes to the City with more than 10 years of professional, higher and secondary educational experience. In his most recent position, he managed and fostered relationships with over 2,100 students, while establishing cooperative and collaborative relationships with over 230 staff members.

Dr. Easy stated, “It is an honor to join the DeMaria administration as the City’s Director of Organizational Assessment. It is an exciting time here in Everett and I want to create an environment that aligns with the Mayor’s vision and goals, while creating a compelling culture for the city and our employees. I have called Everett home for the past 23 years and it is important for me to deliver the best possible service to the residents.”

The Mayor over the past several years has improved City government and has ensured the most efficient use of taxpayers dollars by introducing the following:

Everett 311- Provides a single point of contact for residents for City government services

Offset property tax bills by $8 million in 2017 largely with funding secured through the Wynn development Host Community Agreement

Refinanced $14 million of existing debt to reduce borrowing costs, which resulted in a savings of $1.3 million

Enhanced City website to allow citizens to access budget documents to better understand how the budget and City government works

Hired a Business Manager within the City Services Department to create a culture of efficiency and cost-savings

Mayor DeMaria stated, “We must always be improving the quality and efficiency of service to our residents. Omar will help us do just that. He will also allow our employees to do their jobs in the most efficient and effective manner.”

Looking to the future, Mayor DeMaria wants to continue to develop essential elements of customer-service excellence that will not just help improve constituent relationships, but will also increase employee engagement, operational performance, and the overall community view of the municipality. The hiring of Dr. Easy will play a crucial role in this aspect of efficient and effective service. Mayor DeMaria looks to offer more services and programs that will better prepare City employees to support that goal.