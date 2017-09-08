Town-Wide:Massive Homecoming Celebration this Weekend

A tireless and expansive group of school and city officials have put the finishing touches on this weekend’s Homecoming festivities, which include an exciting mix of tradition and a new flourish that is sure to dazzle residents of all ages.

Organizers have once again scheduled a full array of festivities, highlighted by a massive parade and culminating in a Division 1 Super Bowl rematch between Xaverian and the host Crimson Tide (3 p.m.) on Saturday, September 9.

New this year is a fireworks show on Friday night, September 8, inside Glendale Park. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., but arrive early because renowned children’s entertainer Johnny the K will perform inside the park between 6 and 9 p.m.

The parade steps off at 12 p.m. from Glendale Park on Ferry Street on Saturday, September 9. The line up includes more than 150 marching bands, groups, entertainers, military personnel, and organizations. As usual, the parade line up features an entire unit made up of the always-entertaining Aleppo Shriners. This year’s line up will once again feature a collection of gigantic inflatable characters, the kind seen in nationally-televised holiday parades.

The crowd-pleasing doo-wop band Billy D & The Rock-Its returns to Everett Square to provide pre-parade entertainment beginning at 11 a.m.

As is tradition, Homecoming Day begins with a breakfast hosted by the Everett High School (EHS) Parent Teacher Organization from 8 to 11 a.m. in the EHS cafeteria. The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs only $5 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, muffins, bagels, juice and coffee. Proceeds benefit the PTO. Guests are encouraged to drive to the main entrance of the high school, and handicap parking is available.

In addition, the annual “Homecoming Hustle” will be held at 8:30 a.m. The 5K run is sponsored entirely by Schnitzer Steel, and all proceeds benefit Friends Fighting Breast Cancer, an organization made up entirely of EPS personnel. Participants should report to the Everett Recreation Center at 7:30 a.m. to register. The race will begin on Elm Street. The registration fee is $15 in advance, $20 the day of the race. The route takes runners and walkers from Elm Street to Ferry Street, Glendale Square, Broadway, Fuller Street, Washington Avenue and back to Glendale Park on Elm Street.

The “Homecoming Hustle” is held in memory of Janet Connolly O’Neill, former assistant principal of the Webster School, and Anthony M. Malione and Peter J. Dolan, former assistant superintendents.

The day wraps up inside historic Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Crimson Tide will take on Xaverian in the annual renewal of the state’s premiere nonleague rivalries. Everett played two memorable games last season, including the Crimson Tide’s 21-7 victory over the Hawks in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

Gina Grande, executive secretary to Superintendent Foresteire, leads the Homecoming parade organizing effort. In addition to dozens of other administrators, educators, and volunteers from the Everett Public Schools, the Everett Police Department, the Everett Fire Department, the Department of Public Works, and the Mayor’s Office make invaluable contributions to the extensive planning this event requires.