Sports 09-06-2017

Everett set for Homecoming game versus Xaverian on Sat.

Willcox shines in final preseason scrimmage

By Cary Shuman

The Everett High School football team tuned up for this Saturday’s Homecoming game with Xaverian by turning in an impressive performance against Lynn Classical in a scrimmage at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Jake Willcox threw three touchdown passes, two to Isaiah Likely, and one to Kevin Brown, as the Everett offense moved the football very well against the Rams. Brown also rushed for an 87-yard touchdown.

Head coach John DiBiaso felt his team took a positive step heading in to the showdown against Xaverian. Everett’s offense flowed smoothly under the leadership of Willcox, whose wide receiving corps of Mike Sainristil, Jason Maitre, Anthony Norcia, and Isaiah Likely will test the strong Xaverian defensive backfield.

For Willcox, the game against Xaverian – which is expected to draw between 5,000-7,500 fans – is one that he’s been anticipating since his days as a Pop Warner quarterback. He led the Crimson Tide ‘A’ Pop Warner team, that was coached by his father, to the national championship.

“I can’t wait [for the Homecoming game],” said the 6-foot-1-inch Willcox. “We’ve been working hard and Coach Dib and the staff have been getting us ready.”

Dennis Wilcox said his son has looked forward with excitement to this point in his career as Everett High’s starting quarterback, thus joining a potent group of signal callers including All-Scholastics Matt Nuzzo and Jonathan DiBiaso, among others.

He’s been waiting a long time for this,” said Wilcox, an assistant coach of the EHS team. “Hopefully he takes advantage of this opportunity.”

John DiBiaso said he, too, was excited about Saturday’s matchup versus Xaverian.

“I’m cautiously optimistic – I can’t wait for the season to start, but you’re always nervous when you’re playing a good team. It’s going to be a good crowd. We’re excited and we’re looking forward to it.”

Kickoff time is 3 p.m. for the game.

TIDE NOTEBOOK

Kevin Brown will miss Saturday’s opener due to an injury.

Supt. of Schools Fred Foresteire, whose Homecoming Day is second to none in Massachusetts high school football, is expecting a great game on Saturday.

“Our first game is a great challenge,” said Foresteire. “Here are last year’s Super Bowl teams going at it again. It’s No. 1 versus No. 2, so it will be competitive. There will be an overflow crowd and a big day and we’re going to try to make all the accommodations we can to make the visiting fans and our fans comfortable. It will be a big turnout. If the weather holds and it’s a nice day (the forecast is for a game time temperature in the 70s), you won’t be able to get I this place. This is without question the best rivalry in Massachusetts.”