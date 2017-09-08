Police Briefs 09-06-2017

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Alfredo Rivera, 24, 68 Summer St., Malden, was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs, illegal possession of Class B drug, operation of motor vehicle unlicensed, violation of marked lanes and using motor vehicle without authority.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Heriberto Ventura, 60 Olivier St., Everett, Operating under the influence of drugs, open container of alcohol and operating motor vehicle unlicensed.

Philip Zousoumas, 46, 78 Chelsea St., East Boston, was arrested on warrants.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Zemilson Goncalves, 25, 46 Fuller St., Everett was arrested on a warrant.

Enrique Gonzalez, 21, 59 W. Laurel St., Lawrence, was arrested for larceny.

Friday, Aug. 4

Emmanuel Jean Baptiste, 33, 23 Rock Valley Ave., Everett, was arrested for trespassing.

Madeline Robbins, 38, 265 Bryant St., Malden, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.