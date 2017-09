Sotiria Martinez and Jackalyn Senibaldi shared an emotional moment as they remembered Celena Senibaldi, who passed away last year. This and many other difficult moments came during the 3rd Annual Everett Overcoming Addiction candlelight vigil at Werhner Park on Weds., Aug. 30. The annual event seeks to remember those lost to addiction in the City as the opiate epidemic continues to shake cities and towns across the state.