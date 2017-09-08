Homecoming 2017

The annual Homecoming Parade and football game with the Tide taking on Xaverian, promises to be the best yet for residents and former residents. Every year, one says how can this event get any better. However, this year will be just unbelievable with a great football game, great parade and great fireworks.

Superintendent Fred Foresteire and Mayor Carlo DeMaria are to be congratulated for putting together this September spectacular. The weather forecast looks like Friday and Saturday will be the best days of the week.

Homecoming festivities include:

Friday Night:

Homecoming Dance: 5 – 8 p.m., EHS Cafeteria (students only)

John Kelleher performance 6:00-9:00 p.m., Glendale Park

Fireworks Display at Glendale: 9:15 p.m.

Saturday Morning:

All You Can Eat Breakfast: 8 – 11 a.m., EHS Cafeteria

Road Race 5K: 8:30 a.m.

Saturday Afternoon:

Parade Kickoff: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Football Kickoff: 3:00 p.m.

We urge all residents to try to attend one of the several events and remember on Saturday afternoon, “Roll, Tide, Roll.”