Practice Makes Perfect

Everett High standout receiver Jason Maitre heads up field in lightning quick fashion during practice on Monday afternoon. Football practice sessions began on Friday, Aug. 18, and continue through this week and next. Head Coach John DiBiaso and his staff have been shepherding a very talented team through early drills, as the defending state champions look to meet arch-rival Xaverian Brothers High School at home on Sept. 9 – which is also Homecoming. Everett beat Xaverian last December in Lynn to win the Division 1 Super Bowl.