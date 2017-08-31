Police Briefs 08-23-2017

Sunday, 7/9

Luis Martinez, 28, 185 Shute St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday, 7/10

Raymond Gregory, Jr., 23, 1 Linden Pl., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Jose Zelaya, 18, 77 Burma Rd., Chelsea, was arrested for inhaling toxic substance, shoplifting (3 counts).

Tuesday,7/11

James Grigas, 38, 170 Winn St., Burlington, was arrested for Possession of Class B drug with intent to distribute.

Richard Monexant, 23, 184 Russell St., Everett, was arrested for terrorist threats and threat to commit a crime.

Robenson Saintvil, 40, Everett, was arrested for larceny of property.

Kathleen Sullivan, 49, 78 Bunkerhill St., Charlestown, was arrested for illegal possession of Class B substance, illegal possession of Class E substance and illegal possession of Class C substance.

Wednesday, 7/12

Emerson Silva, 31, 35 Leyden St., East Boston, was arrested on a warrant and revoked/suspended registration.

Tanisha Williams, 22, 19 Salem Pl., Malden, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Ashley Yarasitis, 21, 15 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested for being disorderly person, and assault and battery.

Thursday, 7/13

Michael Paiz, 31, 239 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested on courtesy booking.

Friday,7/14

Valtair Dacunha, 53, 497 Broadway, Everett, was arrested on a warrant.