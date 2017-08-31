Obituaries 08-23-2017

Angelo Vincent Squatrito

Angelo Vincent Squatrito of Jupiter, Florida, formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, niece and nephew on August 16 after a brave 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

Angelo, retired from Jeff Industries, was the first Executive Director starting in 1986. He developed his “Zero-Pressure Positive Response” mental health rehabilitation program model into a nationally recognized model. This small program grew under his vision and leadership to become a multi program mental health program incubator/agency that was recognized as a leader in the psychosocial field. Angelo served on three state and local gubernatorial appointed special task forces and numerous committees. He was a long time Board Member and past President of the State of Florida’s chapter of the International Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation (IASPRS). He was also a founding member and past President of the Palm Beach County Charter School Association. In 2001 the Palm Beach Post nominated him as one of the 100 most influential persons in Palm Beach County over the last 100 years.

The beloved husband of Jean Squatrito, he was the loving son of the late Leo and Jennie Squatrito, dear brother of Francis Paul Squatrito and his wife, Marguerite of Melrose and the late Joseph, Leo, Anthony and Grace Pace and her surviving husband, James of Lynnfield; loving son-in-law of Dee Beeman, brother-in-law of Jerry Beeman and his wife, Vicki; grandfather to Kaitlyn, Stephen and Kameron, uncle to many nieces and nephews and lifelong and devoted friend to Ray C. Cosby.

His family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. James Harris and his staff at the Florida Cancer Center and the Trustbridge Hospice, Sunflower group.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral to be held from the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everet, at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery Community Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angelo’s memory to Jeff Industries would be appreciated. Please make checks payable to Jeff Industries, Inc. and mail to 113 East Coast Avenue, Hypoluxo, FL 33462 or go to http://www.jeffindustries.org and click on “Donate Now” to the right of the page.

Michael Squillacioti

Stop & Shop Produce Manager

Michael P. Squillacioti of Revere, formerly of Everett, entered into rest unexpectedly on August 15 at the age of 44.

Michael was born in Boston and lived in Everett for most of his life. He worked for the Stop & Shop Companies as a produce manager.

He was the beloved son of Joan M. (Robidoux) and the late Leonard Squillacioti; dear and devoted brother of Mark and his wife, Teresa of Everett, Glen and his wife, Stacey of Revere, Trisha of Chelsea and the late Lisa; loving uncle of Destiny Duverge, and Justice, Brianna, Willow, Mark and Everly Squillacioti and Ryan Powers and the beloved friend of Deanne Ball of Saugus. Funeral arrangements were by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Contributions in Michael’s memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be sincerely appreciated.

David Keller, Sr.

Retired Everett Firefighter

David C. Keller, Sr. of Malden, formerly of Everett, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 16 in the Melrose Wakefield Hospital after a brief illness. He was 79 years old.

Dave was born in Somerville and lived in Everett for many years before settling in Malden. He was US Army veteran and a firefighter for the City of Everett who retired after 31 years of serving and protecting the residents of Everett.

The beloved husband of Diane A. (Calascibetta) for over 53 years, he was the dear and devoted father of Christine Keller of Danvers, Leslie Doucette and her husband, Steven of Melrose, David C. Keller, Jr. of Malden and Stefanie Guerriero of Saugus; brother of Mildred Morriarty of Everett and the late August, Victor, Ernest and Carroll Keller, Patricia Sawyer and Sally Costanza and the loving grandfather of Eric Guerriero, and Raquel, Steven, Jr. and Nicholas Doucette.

Funeral arrangements were by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Services concluded with military honors in the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, Everett. Contributions in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated..