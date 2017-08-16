Ribbon Cutting

Everett officials and Huntington Theatre Company directors, board members and staff flooded the new Production Center on Garden Street in Everett on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, to cut the ribbon on the Company’s new facility to build sets, store props/costumes, and several other things that help to produce the shows from behind the scenes. Here, Board Chair David Epstein tucks a piece of the ribbon as a handkerchief in the front pocket of Company Managing Director Michael Maso. The move of the Production Center to Everett is part of a complete re-imagining of the Huntington Theatre Company – which will eventually include a new theatre on Boston’s Huntington Avenue.