P-Funk to Bring ‘The Bomb’ to Village Fest

One nation will be under a groove in Everett this month when the Minister of Funk, George Clinton, brings himself, Parliament and Funkadelic (P-Funk) to the Village Fest for the annual street fair that celebrates all things Everett.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced that the City of Everett is partnering with Wynn Resorts and Craft Brewers Guild for the third annual Village Fest, a citywide celebration that will take place from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. This will take place in the Village Business District along Santilli Highway.

Headlining the show will be the legendary George Clinton and P-Funk during the evening.

“I want to personally thank our friends from Wynn Resorts and the Craft Brewers Guild for their significant financial commitments to Village Fest this year,” said the mayor. “Without their donations, we would not be able to bring in world-renowned artist George Clinton and his band the Parliament Funkadelic to our great city. This year’s show will be fantastic.”

The past two editions of Village Fest have been a smashing success, with huge turnouts from residents of Everett and several surrounding communities. This year, the City of Everett expects to welcome even greater numbers.

Accordingly, the festival will be enlarged to include more popular food trucks, more themed games and more locally crafted beer and spirits. There will also be a greater variety of information booths from local businesses and vendors. The sponsors have lined up an array of popular musical ensembles.

After much anticipation, Mayor DeMaria announced this week the headlining musical performance for the third annual Village Fest to be George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic.

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R & B during the ‘70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late ’60s heroes. The Parliament/ Funkadelic machine ruled music during the ‘70s, capturing over 40 R & B hit singles, including three number ones, and three platinum albums. In addition, to Wynn and Craft Brewers Guild, other contributors include: Bone Up Brewing, Boston Paddle, Citizens Bank, Night Shift Brewing, Short Path Distillery, and Teddie Peanut Butter.