Engaging in Our Community

By Mayor Carlo DeMaria

As we enter the end of the summer season and the beginning of fall I wanted to reach out to my neighbors, my family, and my friends to remind them of several community events occurring in the upcoming months. As Mayor, it has always been important for me to make sure that my administration offers a variety of programs, events, and opportunities for our residents. This year is no exception.

In the month of August there are several dates to keep in mind. This year we have brought back outdoor family movie night. Two more nights of movies are planned. On Friday, August 18th the featured film will be ‘Despicable Me 2′ and on Friday, August 25th we will be showing Zootopia. Both films will be shown at Everett Stadium at 8PM, but I encourage everyone to come at 7:00p.m. and enjoy pre movie entertainment.

On August 24th at 6p.m. we will be having another Summer Fun Series with a Concert at the Park featuring Smokin’ Joe & the Henchmen at Werner Park (across from Dairy Maid). Smokin Joe’s music spans all generations and will be sure to get you up and moving, so bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the show.

On Saturday, September 9th attend the Everett Homecoming Day Parade and the EHS football game against Xaverian at 2:30PM. Take advantage of every opportunity the fall has to offer and celebrate with your neighbors and cheer on Everett High School, our community, and attend Homecoming. Homecoming is not just about the parade or football, but also coming together as a community, so come down and show your Everett pride!

On Saturday, September 23, we will host our biggest event of the year, Village Fest. Village Fest is a citywide celebration that takes place in the “Village Business District,” a niche commercial destination along Santilli Highway. The festival will offer delicious tastes from several of Boston’s best food trucks, locally crafted beer and spirits from Craft Brewers Guild, Bone Up Brewing, Down the Road, Night Shift Brewing, and Short Path Distillery, and a full lineup of music. This is a great opportunity to highlight so many of our city’s best assets. Our city is growing and people outside of Everett are starting to really take notice at how much our community has to offer.

I hope you will consider joining me and my family at all of these important and positive city events. A city is only as strong as its people. So let’s come together and engage in the community that we all call home.

For more details on any of these events and in case of inclement weather, please contact my office at 617-394-2270 or Everett’s 311.