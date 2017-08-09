DeMaria Brings Back Outdoor Movie Night

On Friday, August 4, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett were pleased to host a family movie night at the Everett Memorial Stadium. The featured movie was ‘The Lego Batman Movie.’

Over 250 attendees enjoyed movie entertainment with Bonaparte the Magician and Batman, along with ice cream provided by the RCN ice cream truck. The city provided popcorn and water, and the City Council graciously offered the guests slush.

DeMaria stated, “This event was a great way to come together as a community. I am proud that we brought back this family-friendly event to Everett. These were a hit years ago and I am glad we were able to step up to make it happen again.”

It is a priority of DeMaria’s administration to offer a variety of programs and events to enhance the quality of life in our community. In the past year, the City has hosted several events including; a Halloween Bash, Christmas Tree Lighting, a bonfire, Easter Spring Fling, three senior-housing events, and an Independence Day celebration.

The final months of 2017 are no exception. On Friday, August 18 and 25, there will be two more outdoor movie nights, on Thursday, August 24th there will be an outdoor concert at Werner Park, on Saturday, September 23, the City’s 3rd Annual Village Fest, and in October the mayor and city will host another movie night in the spirit of Halloween.