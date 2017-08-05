The Local Buzz:‘Bee Whisperer’ Relays Potential Crisis for Bee Population to Residents

By Katy Rogers

His presentation was anything but hushed.

In fact, it gathered quite a buzz around the Parlin Library last week.

“Bee Whisperer” Kenneth Warchol, a sixth-generation beekeeper, visited the Parlin Library on Wednesday evening, July 26, to provide information about honeybees, why they are threatened, and their significant role in our environment and food chain. Warchol provided nearly two dozen samples of honey from around the globe for visitors to taste.

Warchol explained bees are being compromised by pesticides, mites, and viruses. Harvard, Cornell, and Penn State are currently conducting extensive research on solving the decline in bee populations around the world.

Warchol is pleased to be participating in the study under Harvard, and looks forward to releasing his studies within the next year or two. If not resolved, he said the dropping honeybee population could become an epidemic by 2040, which threatens the growth of fruits, plants, animals, and humans life.

Warchol is referred to as the “Bee Whisperer” – as he does not use any protective gear when tending to his hives.

If anyone discovers a hive on his or her property, Warchol stressed not to call a exterminator, but to look up a local beekeeper who would be more than happy to help.

For more information, Warchol is part of the Worcester County Bee Keepers Association. The Parlin Library also offers several bee related books to allow visitors to further educate themselves on the topic

Warchol demonstrated how the Queen bee is removed from the hive.

At the Parlin Library on Thursday, sixth generation beekeeper Kenneth Warhol explained the significance of honeybees in the world’s ecosystem.

The youngest member of the audience, Josh Rosen, was selected to demonstrate a beekeepers job.