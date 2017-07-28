City of Everett Celebrates 125th Anniversary in Style

On Saturday, July 22 Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett hosted a parade and drum and bugle competition to celebrate the city’s 125th anniversary. More than 50 floats, groups, characters and national drum and bugle bands joined in the anniversary celebration. Thousands of viewers covered the parade route, most dressed in their best Everett gear.

DeMaria said, “I hope that everyone had as great a time as my family and I did at the 125th anniversary Parade. The weather was perfect, and it was truly inspiring to see all of you turn out to celebrate Everett’s birthday. Thank you to all of the workers and volunteers who put so much effort into making the day so special, you should all be very proud.”

The youth of Everett were the parade’s most energetic viewers as Macy’s Day Balloons rolled down the streets. The balloons included, Papa Smurf, Birthday Cake, Sun with Glasses, Ernie, Big Bird, and Jazz Fish.

Following the parade the mayor and city hosted a free competition for senior drum and bugle corps. Musical ensembles from around the country traveled to Everett for the event at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium. There were 4,000 attendees and 1,756 participants. DeMaria said, “The performances at the Drum and Bugle competition were amazing and it was an honor to host a national competition in our community.”

The winners of the competition were:

DCA All Age Division-

Gold- Sunrisers

Silver- Skyliners

Bronze- Connecticut Hurricanes

DCI Open Class-

Gold- Spartans

Silver- 7th Regiment

Bronze- Raiders