Obituaries 07-19-017

Theresa ‘Terri’ Primrose

Of Everett

Theresa “Terri” (Agnes) Primrose of Everett died on July 12.

The beloved mother of Richard M. Primrose of Boston and Scott G. Primrose and his wife, Maureen of Allendale, N.J., she was the loving sister of John Agnes, the late Frank Agnes and the late Peter Agnes and his surviving wife, Rita. She is also survived by two beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa Primrose, as well as by many loving nieces and nephews.

Thank you, Mom, for your love and for all that you have given to us. We love you very much, and will miss you always.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For additional information, visit: RoccoFuneralHomes.com

–

Carol Ann Cogliano

Of Everett

Carol Ann Cogliano of Everett entered into rest on Sunday, July 16, at her daughter’s residence after being in failing health. She was 67 years old.

Born in Boston, Carol lived in Everett for most of her life.

She was the beloved mother Gina M. Cogliano and her fiancé,’ Scott Graham of Saugus, and Dominic Cogliano and his wife, Stephanie of Medford; dear and devoted daughter of the late Alberta A. (Raymand) and Dominic Cogliano; sister of Robert W. Cogliano and his wife, Laura of Everett, and the late Stephen J. Cogliano and the loving grandmother of Isabella, Luca and Valentino Cogliano.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carol’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (corner of Main Street) Everett on Thursday, July 20, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a funeral home service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Carol’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Marfisa ‘Muffy’ Salamone

Of Everett

Marfisa “Muffy” (Panarese) Salamone of Everett died on July 14. She was 99 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Ignatius “Iggy,” she was the mother of Robert of Everett, and is also survived by three grandchildren: Cheri Conte and her husband, Ryan of Georgia, Crystle Salamone Pagliarulo and her husband, Tommy of Georgia and Christopher Salamone and his wife, Alicia of Tewksbury and five great-grandchildren: Rocco, Evangeline, Lillian, Christopher and Matthew. She was predeceased by four brothers.

Her funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett today, Wednesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, Everett, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Salamone’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.