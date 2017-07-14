Obituaries 07-12-2017

Patricia Marchese

Of Florida, formerly of Everett

Patricia I. (Briand) Marchese of Florida, formerly of Everett, died on July 2.

She was the beloved wife of Charles P. Marchese; loving mother of Denise Souza and her husband, Barry, James Marchese and his wife, Dianne, Michael Marchese and Michelle Russell and her husband, John and the late Donna White and her surviving husband, Jay. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandson. Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

–

Lawrence ‘Butch’ Spinney

40-year employee of Melrose-Wakefield Hospital

Lawrence E. “Butch” Spinney, a longtime resident of Everett, passed away peacefully at home on June 30. He was 72 years old.

Born in Everett on March 25, 1945, he was one of 10 children raised and educated in Everett. As a young man, Butch began his working career at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He began working in the cleaning department, and continued working there for over 40 years as a dedicated custodian for the hospital.

In his free time, Butch loved to go fishing. He always had a good time, no matter the location or the number of fish he caught. If Butchie was fishing, he was happy.

As the son of Nova Scotia natives, Butch and his siblings had a longtime love and appreciation for the beauty of Nova Scotia. Butch, along with his siblings, enjoyed many years returning to his parent’s birthplace to visit with family. When at home in Everett, Butch enjoyed watching the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. He was a member of the Lt. Norman F. Prince VFW Post #1506 in Melrose.

Butch was much loved by his family and will always be remembered.

The cherished son of the late Eldred Spinney and Gladys (Ryder) Spinney, he was the devoted brother of Florence Nickerson and her late husband, Howard of Nova Scotia, Ivan Spinney and his wife, Helen of Saugus, Dora Little and her late husband John of Everett, Martha Marsch and her husband, William of Hudson, NH, and the late Edith Spinney, Harry Spinney, Joyce Clinton, Ernest Spinney and Donald Spinney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Robinson Funeral Home, Melrose. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Ste. 104, Natick, MA 01760.