Obituaries 07-05-2017

Edward Garofano, Jr.

Active member of IBEW Local 103

Edward J. Garofano, Jr. of Malden, formerly of Everett, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 23.

He was the beloved husband of Grace, devoted father of Devyn, affectionate stepfather of Joseph, loving brother of Gina, stepbrother of Sarah Gill and dear uncle of Scott. Eddie was the son of the late Edward J. Garofano, Sr. and Carolyn (Stack) Garofano and stepson of the late Joseph Wojciechowski. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws, and a tremendous amount of friends, all of whom loved his wit and his unique sense of humor. His warm charm and smile would light up a room and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Eddie was a graduate of Everett High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology. He was also an active member of IBEW Local 103.

Funeral arrangements were by the Rocco-Carr-Henderson Funeral Home, Everett. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery (Malden). For additional information, visit: roccofuneralhomes.com

–

John Philip Yahoodik

Following his father’s footsteps, he received

an Everett football letter; 40-year employee, mentor and father figure at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

John Philip Yahoodik passed way suddenly on June 27. He was 69 years old.

Born in Malden to the late Margaret (Feely) and John Yahoodik of Everett, he was a 1965 graduate of Everett High School, John followed in his father’s footsteps receiving his football letter playing on Everett’s multi-year Class A state championship teams. He maintained contacts with former teammates and was a member of the “E” Club. He followed Everett High’s football team through every game of every season.

After attending Northeastern University and Salem State College, he married Judith (Filipiak) of Swampscott. The couple celebrated 46 years of marriage in January of 2017.

John worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for over 40 years. He loved the bank and was proud of his contributions and accomplishments as a senior project engineer in the property management group. He was known to the Federal Reserve community as a mentor and father figure, always willing to listen and supply advice and support to all who sought him out. He made friends easily from members of the house keeping staff, security staff, and interns as well as senior management. He had a smile for everyone.

The center of his life however, were his three children. He was immensely proud of each of them and of their accomplishments.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ellen and her fiancé, J.P. Story of Swampscott; his daughter, Jen and her husband, Joe Christensen of Marblehead; and his son, Philip of Alexandria, VA. He also leaves a sister, Maryann Cirino and her husband, Robert of Hanover, MA; a brother, Paul Yahoodik and his wife, Diane of Lynnfield and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Eustis and Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, Marblehead on Thursday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held today, Wednesday, July 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the American Kidney Association or American Heart Association. To share a memory or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit: www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

–

James Cataldo

Of Everett

James J. “Jim” Cataldo of Everett died on June 26. The beloved husband of Connie Cataldo, he was the loving father of Camille Coviello and her husband, David of Stoneham, James J. Cataldo, Jr. and his wife, Pamela of North Reading, and Joseph D. Cataldo of Wellesley; loving brother of Carlo Cataldo and the late Salvatore, John, Richard, and Angelo Cataldo, as well as the late Marguerite Barnes. He is survived by seven beloved grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony, Christie, James III, Philip, Joseph J., and Angelo, as well as five beloved great grandchildren: Jessica, Kyle, Korey, James IV, and Thomas. He is also survived by his beloved nephew, Dennis B. Cataldo and his wife, Terry and their children, Nicole and Casey.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, Everett 02149.

–

Daniel O’Shea

Retired US Customs and Border Protection Agency Watch Commander

Daniel J. O’Shea of Amesbury, formerly of Everett, entered into rest on June 21 at the Golden Living Nursing Center in West Newton after a period of failing health. He was 69 years old.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Danny lived in Everett for many years before settling in Amesbury. He was a Watch Commander for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency for many years before illness forced him to retire.

A US Coast Guard veteran of the Vietnam Era, he was the son of the late Jane (Jackson) and James O’Shea, the beloved husband of MaryEllen (Correnti) O’Shea; dear and devoted father of Michael V. O’Shea and his wife, Deborah of Boston and Lauren O’Shea of Everett; brother of Deborah O’Shea of Syracuse, NY; loving grandfather of Austin J. and Alexandra O’Shea.

As requested, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA, 02285-9168 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett