NEA Chooses Everett to Kick Off Boston Conference

By Seth Daniel

Hundreds of teachers from across the United States joined the Everett Public Schools and hundreds of Everett students for a special community fair sponsored by the National Education Association (NEA), which chose Everett as the site to kick off its annual conference – which was held in Boston last week.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Everett Public School officials, including Everett Teacher’s Association President Kim Auger, welcomed the volunteers from the NEA to Glendale Park on Thursday, June 29.

NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia gave an address and explained the program being debuted in Everett, known as the LEGACY project. The project is the Leaders Empowering Grassroots Advocacy for Communities and Youth (LEGACY).

Aspiring Educators who belong to the NEA Student Program guided some 400 Everett students and visitors through several impact activities where they united, inspired, and led change for Everett students and their families.

Impact activities included a “Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course, signing up students for library cards, exploring a fire engine alongside local fire fighters, and a STEM project where students built balloon-powered cars.