First Firework Show Since the 1960s A Huge Success

Glendale Park has become all things since it was rehabilitated and repurposes a few years back, and now it will likely be the go-to spot for Fourth of July celebrations in years to come.

On Saturday, July 1, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, the City of Everett, and hundreds of residents celebrated Independence Day in the Park, bringing a fireworks show back to the City for the first time since around 1969.

This year the City put on a great show with a grand finale fireworks show to close out the event. Thousands of fireworks lit up the night and was timed to an exciting musical accompaniment.

In the past, Mayor DeMaria had hoped to bring fireworks to the City of Everett and this year, thanks to new technology and changes in Massachusetts state law, Everett had fireworks for the City’s July 4th celebration.

“I was really excited to see fireworks for our Independence Day celebration for the first time that I can remember,” said DeMaria. “It was a great time for kids, families, and visitors.”

In the afternoon, residents enjoyed a BBQ, musical entertainment from various local bands and activities for family fun. Mayor DeMaria, other City leaders, and non-profit organizations had booths where they gave out t-shirts, ice cream, Frisbees, popcorn, and many other gifts.

The vendor booths included the YMCA in Everett, Girl and Boy Scouts, Everett Community Growers, Joint Committee for Children’s Healthcare, the Substance Abuse Coalition, RCN, Hot 96.9, Mayor DeMaria, City Council, Senator Sal DiDomenico, and Representative Joseph McGonagle.

This event was sponsored in part by Everett Community Television, Wheelabrator, Distrigas, Schnitzer, Kelley & Ryan Associates, Stateline Graphics, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Paul W. Marks, Kayem Hot Dogs, Senior Whole Health, NBI, Honda Cars of Boston, Little Caesars, Adonai Spring Waters, Rocco Funeral Home, Casella Recycling, Olivera’s Restaurant, McDonald’s, Aggregate, Stop & Shop, McKinnon’s, Restaurant Depot and Market Basket.