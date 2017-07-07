Court Orders Repairs Begin on Everett Sq Building

By Seth Daniel

After more than a year of fighting in court, a dispute between the Bouvier family and the City of Everett has been settled, with work crews moving in last Friday to begin critical repairs to the Everett Square building.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he noted that the work was beginning on the Bouvier building and was pleased to see the progress.

“I am extremely pleased that the Bouviers have begun to repair and hopefully restore this building that is critical to the overall vision of Everett Square,” he said. “This is an important first step, and we look forward to working with them and others in the community to revitalize and improve the Square.”

Attorney David Carr of Arlington, who represents the Bouvier family on the matter, did not return a phone call or e-mail seeking comment.

When Utile Architects released their long-awaited design vision for Everett Square last April, it quickly became apparent that the Bouvier Building on the corner of Broadway/School/and Norwood Streets was a key component of that plan.

In fact, the building was referred to as an anchor in the overall plan for the Square – envisioned as providing important retail opportunities, open space and residential units at the apex of the plan.

However, that was somewhat problematic as the building had been deemed dangerous and structurally unsound by the Everett Inspectional Services Department (ISD) in 2015. A court battle to make repairs to the building and to fix code violations, structural issues and zoning infractions had been ongoing since that time. And, in fact, the Bouviers had ignored a court order from Middlesex Superior Court Judge Robert Gordon for one year.

That brought contempt of court allegations by the City of Everett’s Legal Department, a charge that played out in hearings last April and May.

Details of the resolution to the case were not immediately available, but the most important part – getting repairs made – is now underway.