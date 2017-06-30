Obituaries 06-28-2017

Honorable Lee Johnson

Retired First Justice of the

Malden District Court

Honorable Lee G. Johnson (June 30, 1949 to June 20, 2017) of Medford died peacefully at his home on June 20 after a long and courageous battle with stomach cancer.

Judge Johnson brought joy, hope and love to all who were fortunate to cross paths with him.

Judge Johnson was born and raised in Everett and served the public good for his entire life. He was appointed to the District Court in September of 2001 by then Acting Governor Jane Swift and was appointed First Justice of the Malden District Court in 2002, where he served with distinction until he retired in 2016. He was the first African American to serve in that position at the court. His tenure as First Justice was the longest duration in the history of the Malden District Court. For over 10 years, Judge Johnson was instrumental in the successful implementation of the drug court session that empowered many defendants to lead productive, drug free lives.

Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Johnson served as the Registrar of the Middlesex County Probate and Family Court, Commissioner of the State Civil Service Commission and as an attorney at law. His career started as a public school teacher in Everett and as a Federal Probation Officer.

Judge Johnson was a graduate of Everett High School where he was also a star athlete. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his Juris Doctor from the New England School of Law.

Judge Johnson is survived by his brother, George “Skip” Johnson and his wife, Joyce Johnson, his God-Child Lindsey Kennett, Bill Stallworth, Sharon Wilson, and numerous relatives from the Johnson, Stallworth and Webb families. Judge Johnson’s legacy also includes his friends, colleagues, and staff at the Malden District Court, District Court Judges across the state, and many people who appeared before him in court and he helped during his career.

Calling hours were held at the Malden District Court, on Sunday, June 25 Funeral Services were held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2 Elm St., Malden on Monday, June 26.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made payable to the Pan Mass Challenge, and mailed in C/O Massachusetts Judges Conference, 71 Washington St., Suite 33, Salem, MA 01970 (Funds will be dedicated to the efforts of judges or family members riding in honor of judges who sought or those who seek cures for cancer.)

–

Neil Petrocelli

Retired upholsterer

Neil R. Petrocelli of Everett entered into rest on Wednesday, June 21 in the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a period of failing health. He was 83 years old.

Born in Boston, Neil resided in Everett for many years. He retired from DeCort Furniture where he worked as an upholsterer.

The beloved husband of the late Elvera A. (Romano), he was the dear and devoted father of Elaine Nickerson of Hampton, NH, Diane Joy and her husband, Stephen of N. Easton, Julie Hauss and her husband, Richard of Groveland and Neil J. Petrocelli and his wife, Elaine of Swampscott; brother of Angela Marcella of Wakefield and Nick Pellegrini of Peabody. Also surviving are eight loving grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Neil’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd, #200, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Nicholas Mastrocola

Of Everett

Nicholas Mastrocola of Everett died on June 25th. The beloved husband of Olympia “Lil” (Guerriero) Mastrocola, he was the loving father of Joseph A. Mastrocola and his wife, Maria of Newbury and Nicholas J. Mastrocola and his wife, Christine of Stoneham; loving brother of Carmellina Tacconelli of Rome, Italy and Renato Mastrocola of Revere. He is also survived by four beloved grandchildren: Marissa, Nicholas, Marcella and Alyssa Joy Mastrocola.

His Funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett on Thursday, June 29 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church in Everett at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are today, Wednesday only, from 4 to 8 p.m. Complimentary valet parking today, Wednesday, at Main Street entrance. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicholas’ memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

–

Alicia Gillespie

Died accidently

Alicia C. Gillespie, a resident of Charlestown, formerly of Saugus and Everett, died on June 22 as a result of an accident. She was 38 years old.

Born in Malden and raised in Saugus, the daughter of Carol Fiore of Saugus and Thomas Gillespie of Malden, she was a Pope John XXIII High School graduate. Alicia continued her education at the Medical Professional Institute in Malden and had worked as a medical assistant and phlebotomist at a medical group affiliated with Salem Hospital.

In addition to her her mother and father, Alicia is survived by her son; Sean Gillespie of Saugus. She was the niece of Kathryn Fiore and her husband and Ernest Groom of Saugus, John Fiore of Jupiter, Florida.

Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus today, Wednesday, June 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Her Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus. Entombment will be Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations in Alicia’s memory may be made to Teen Challenge New England @ TCNewEngland.org.

For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

–

Evelyn Fisher

Retired Supervisor for Bordens Chocolate Company

Evelyn L. (Buonopane) Fisher of Everett entered into rest at home on Wednesday, June 21. She was 98 years old.

Born in Jamaica Plain, Evelyn lived in Everett for many years. She was a woman to admire with a heart of gold. As a female of the era that was totally dominated by males, she successfully rose to the level of supervisor for the Bordens Chocolate Company. Evelyn will be missed by so many that were blessed to have her in their lives. She was very compassionate towards human kind and loved animals.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Todisco) and Antonio Buonopane; dear and devoted aunt of Robert Buonopane of Nashua, NH, Arthur Buonopane of Roslindale, Maureen O’Connor of Grovetown, GA, Bernard J. Lane of Sarasota, FL, Grace Spampinato of Nashua, NH, and Cheryl Spillane of Franklin and by many great nieces and great nephews. She was the dear friend of Marianne Birarelli, Georgie Marino, Margie Marino, Jack Snyder and Donna Medugno as well as many other friends. Evelyn was predeceased by four sisters and five brothers.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn’s memory to the Missionary of Charity, 401 Quincy St., Dorchester, MA 02125, would be sincerely appreciated

–

Angelina Fialli

Of Malden

Angelina M. “Ann” Fialli of Malden died on June 21. The beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Bonnaffini) Fialli, she was the loving sister of Joseph Fialli and his wife, Patricia as well as the late Michael Fialli. She is survived by her beloved nephews: Joseph Fialli and his wife, Tracy, Mark Fialli and his wife, Pam and Robert Fialli and his wife, Dawn, as well as beloved nieces: Patricia Filippone and her husband, Gerald and Maureen Garvey and her husband, John. She is also survived by 13 loving great nieces and great nephews. Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.