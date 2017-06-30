Letter to the Editor

Martins: I admire the current City leadership and hope to join them

My name is Stephanie Martins, and I am running to represent Ward 2 on the Everett City Council. We’ve chosen Everett as our home because of its proud and storied past and its wonderfully bright future. I am committed to working as hard as possible for the people of the city, safeguarding their traditions and helping to make sure we are on the right path for the future.

Over the past seven months, I traveled the city, attended community events, and listened, hearing about residents’ lives, their families, the problems they face and their dreams for the future. Elections are not defined by labels such as gender, race, country of origin or party affiliation. An election is defined by hard work, connecting with constituents and articulating a compelling vision for the future. I admire the current City leadership that has worked hard to serve constituents. I want to join them to offer my unique experiences, background, and abilities.

I received my education in the United States and have been a proud American for the entirety of my adult life. My personal and professional experiences and my proven record of service will bring a fresh perspective to the council.

I am running as an advocate for families, children, and local businesses. I want to make sure our community has the necessary support to succeed. As your next City Councilor, I look forward to protecting the interests of our seniors, promoting affordable housing, and creating opportunities for our promising youth. I am committed to listening to and empowering every Everett resident. It will be my honor to have the opportunity to serve you.

I am also running to ensure everyone in the city has access to everything our city has to offer. We work best when we are all informed, connected, involved. Everyone should have a seat at the table. Everett is a “big tent, ” and there is room for everyone.

Not a day goes by that I don’t learn something new about the people of our city. Public safety officers, educators, local business owners, housing advocates and average citizens all contribute to the conversation that will continue to make Everett great.

It is true that I want to be a new, fresh voice on the Council. It is also true that I deeply respect the people who have worked so hard for the people of the city.

I would be honored and humbled to have your support.

You can learn more about me at www.stephaniemartins.com. To schedule a meeting, please email stephanieforeverett@gmail.com.

Stephanie Martins

Candidate for Ward 2