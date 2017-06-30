City to Meet with MassPort Regarding Flyover Noise

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

City Councilor Wayne Matewsky, who has railed against the increase in noise disruption caused by airplane activity at Logan International Airport for years, will soon get his chance to face Massport officials with Mayor Carlo DeMaria at his side.

Earlier this month, Matewsky had sponsored an resolution requesting a representative of Massport to visit the Council to explain the recent increase in airplane flyovers of Everett and discuss the impact to the quality of life in Everett due to that increased activity.

Though Matewsky has long been vocal about his dislike of the noise and pollution caused by air traffic, the entire Council asked to join his resolution and sent their request to Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who has also recently received complaints from residents about the increase in air traffic.

Matewsky explained Monday night that the addition of his colleagues to the resolution and the additional support from mayor DeMaria had resulted in Massport officials agreeing to meet face to face to discuss the matter, but not in open session.

As a result, Mayor DeMaria, Councilor Matewsky and Chief of Staff Kevin O’Donnell will meet with Massport officials later this month to discuss the increase in flyover traffic, as well as the noise and pollution created by those additional flights.

Matewsky will report back to the Council at a later date.

Council cancels regular meeting for July-August

The Council also voted 10-1 to cancel all regularly scheduled meetings for July and the first meeting in August.

The next Council meeting will be held on Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m., unless an emergency session is called.