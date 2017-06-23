Obituaries 06-21-2017

Wilfred Bowker

Worked at family business, George E. Bowker & Sons Moving Co.

Wilfred J. Bowker of Wilmington, formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully on June 16. He was 87 years old.

Wilfred was a U.S. Navy Veteran who proudly served during the Korean War. He also worked at his family business, George E. Bowker & Sons Moving Co. for many years.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bernice E. (Kondrup) Bowker; devoted father of Edward W. Bowker and his wife, Elaine of Las Vegas, NV, Stephen J. Bowker and his wife, Janice of Wilmington and James D. Bowker and his wife, Jennifer Borman of Cranston, RI; loving grandfather of Isabella L. Bowker, Benjamin B. Bowker, Stephen J. Bowker, Jr. and Anthony J. Bowker; cherished son of the late George E. and Catherine (Fallon) Bowker, Sr. and the dear brother of the late George E. Bowker, Jr., Catherine Sosinsky, James A. Bowker and Thomas H. Bowker. Wilfred is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service today, Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

–

Margherita De Innocentis

Member of Orsogna Womens Club and longtime employee of Priscilla’s of Boston

Margherita (Carullo) De Innocentis of Lynnfield died on June 15.

Margherita was a late member of The Orsogna Womens Club, an avid bowler and a long time employee of Priscilla’s of Boston.

Born in Orsogna, Abruzzi, Italy, she was the beloved wife of Nicolo Augusto; mother of Maddalena and her husband, Michael of Lynnfield; sister of Camillo Carullo of Astoria, NY and the late Rocco Carullo, Raffaele Carullo, Angela Di Bennedetto, Michele Carullo, Giuseppe Carullo, Ida Carullo and Nicolo Carullo. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Cristina, Dino, Marco and one great grandson, Peter. Funeral arrangements were by The Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Entombment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA. 02215.

–

Rosaria Calascibetta

Of Everett

Rosaria (Guglielmo) Calascibetta of Everett died on June 14.

Born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, she was the beloved wife of the late Giocchino; mother of Concetta and her husband, Marco Asturas, Anthony and his wife, Marlene, all of Florida, Domenico, and Frank and his wife, Donna, all of Everett. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by seven siblings.

Her Funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett on Thursday, June 22 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Complimentary valet parking will be available at the Funeral Home during today’s visiting hours.

For additional information, visit: www.roccofuneralhome.com