Incumbents Lining Up for Re-Election

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

City election season began with the opening of the nominating period on May 1, and so far, the only real races developing are for at-large City Councilor and in the Ward 2 Council race, as incumbents have pulled papers in all races and no challengers have emerged elsewhere.

The City Council, and in particular the At-Large Council seats, seem to have generated the most interest among challengers, as there are currently 11 candidates with nominating papers for the five At-Large seats.

Notable among the candidates for at-large councilor is former Mayor David Ragucci, who pulled papers on June 1 and will be starting to campaign after he returns from vacation, he said.

Meanwhile, former district councilor Mike Marchese has also pulled papers for an at-large run, making it an eventful race as recognized candidates and new candidates line up to battle it out with the incumbents.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, riding a wave of growth, prosperity and popularity in the city, may have no challenger at all come the fall. As of June 20, with just more than a month to go in the nominating period, there is no challenger to the Mayor.

Meanwhile longtime Supt. Frederick F. Foresteire seems to have nurtured stability on the School Committee as well, the only candidates to pull nominating papers for School Committee so far are the incumbents.

The only other contested race thus far is the Ward 2 Council seat, currently held by Stephen Simonelli, who could face two challengers, including candidate Stephanie Martins and Lucas Rosa.

The complete list of possible candidates and the seats they are seeking is below, an (I) after a candidates name indicates they are an incumbent.. The nomination period closes on July 24 and all nominating papers must be turned in and certified, after which the ballot will become final.

Mayor

Carlo DeMaria (I)

City Councilor At-Large

Wayne Matewsky (I)

Cynthia E. Sarnie (I)

Joseph G. LaMonica

Richard J. DellIsola Jr. (I)

Peter Napolitano (I)

Catherine Tomassi Hicks

John F. Hanlon (I)

John F. Whelan

Leo J. Barrett

Michael K. Marchese

David Ragucci

Councilor Ward One

Fred Capone (I)

Councilor Ward Two

Lucas C. Rosa

Stephen Simonelli (I)

Stephanie N. Martins

Councilor Ward Three

Anthony DiPierro (I)

Councilor Ward Four

John Leo McKinnon (I)

Councilor Ward Five

Rosa DiFlorio (I)

Councilor Ward Six

Michael J. McLaughlin (I)

School Committee At-Large

Berardino (Bernie) D’Onofrio (I)

Richard C. Baniewicz (I)

Lester S. McLaughlin (I)

School Committee Ward One

Allen N. Panarese (I)

School Committee Ward Two

Joseph A. LaMonica (I)

School Committee Ward Three

Francis A. Parker Jr. (I)

School Committee Ward Four

David M. Ela Jr. (I)

School Committee Ward Five

Robert Carreiro (I)

School Committee Ward Six

Thomas E. Abruzzese (I)