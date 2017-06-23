Greenway:Envisioning the Malden River of the Future

Exciting changes are underway on the Malden River this summer.

Once an industrial district, recent local leadership and Brownfield redevelopments are creating momentum to transform the river completely. Building on this renewed investment, the Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA), in partnership with the Cities of Everett, Malden, and Medford, is leading the Malden River Greenway Vision Plan. This effort will create a plan for a waterfront park system along the entire river, creating open space amenities for nearby communities.

The Malden River Greenway is a part of the larger Mystic Greenways Initiative, a vision for more than 20 miles of parks and paths from the Mystic Lakes to the Boston Harbor.

“As redevelopment continues, this is a real opportunity to lead with the landscape,” said Greenways Director, Amber Christoffersen. “A few pioneering developers have created great open spaces along the River, but their usage is limited because public access isn’t continuous. In a few years, we hope to have a complete waterfront park system.”

Over the remainder of 2017, MyRWA will be partnering with cities, local developers, community groups, and residents to develop this shared vision. With feedback from these groups, the design consultant, Utile, will create a master plan and synthesize recommendations for new parks, paths, and amenities along the Malden River. The study will also explore the possibility of locating a public boathouse, docks and a pedestrian bridge across the river midway between the Medford Street Bridge and the Route 16 Bridge.

The community outreach process will kick-off with a public workshop on Monday, June 26, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Malden Public Library, 36 Salem St. Residents can learn more about the plan and share their ideas about the future of the Malden River. For information on future meetings and project updates, visit MyRWA’s Greenways website at https://mysticriver.org/maldenrivergreenway.

The Malden River Greenway project is made possible by a public-private partnership with the Mystic River Watershed Association; the Cities of Everett, Malden and Medford; Bike to the Sea, Inc.; Friends of the Malden River; The Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation; Preotle, Lane and Associates; and Wynn Boston Harbor. The project is jointly funded by the City of Everett; Bike to the Sea; A Greener and Greater Boston; Preotle, Lane and Associates; and Wynn Boston Harbor.