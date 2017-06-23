City Receives $12.5 Million from Wynn

On Wednesday, June 14, the City of Everett and Wynn Boston Harbor held a public update meeting on the Wynn casino constructionsite. At the meeting, Wynn Resorts President Robert DeSalvio presented a check to Mayor DeMaria for $12.5 million, part of the Host Community Agreement with Wynn.

It was the second multi-million dollar payment to the City, but the first that wasn’t tied to any permitting milestones. In May 2016, Wynn delivered a $5 million check to the City at the issuance of its building permit.

Per city ordinance, the money will go into a Host Community Enhancement Fund, which was created by home rule petition last year.