Herb Chambers BMW Considering Expansion in Everett

By Seth Daniel

Potential plans are in the works for a major change at Santilli Circle.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and other elected officials confirmed that Herb Chambers Car Dealerships, based in Somerville, has met with them to discuss expanding their network to Everett on the current Best Buy site.

Mayor DeMaria preferred not to comment on the potential plan at this early date.

Herb Chambers companies did return a call to the Independent, but were not able to comment by press time.

The details of the plan are very preliminary, but those who have knowledge of the meeting said the company would be a high-end BMW dealership on the site of Best Buy. The idea would be to likely use the existing building and make major improvements to it – as well as utilizing the large parking lot that exists on the site for the car lot.

Councilor Mike McLaughlin, who said he had been briefed on the potential plan, was taking a serious look at the idea.

“It’s something to consider and I’m going to watch for more information as it becomes available,” he said. “When a company of the caliber of Herb Chambers comes in, you can’t turn a blind eye. That area of my district is really booming, and so people like Herb Chambers are taking notice. I can’t wait to find out more as the process continues.”